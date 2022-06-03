How First Kill Puts a Fantasy Twist on Romeo and Juliet

Here's something to sink your teeth into.
Netflix's First Kill is the perfect show for those seeking a dark love story with supernatural (and Shakespearean) undertones. In the YA series, teens Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis) are the ultimate star-crossed lovers, having both been born into centuries-old feuding families. To make matters worse, they both need to make their first kill.
Calliope descends from a long line of monster hunters and has two older brothers. "Her biggest thing is just trying to prove to her family that she deserves respect as a monster hunter," Imani explained in an exclusive featurette, "instead of just the teenage little sister."
While Calliope wants to feel a sense of belonging, Juliette is trying to distance herself from her vampire family and be a "normal girl." Juliette can't just stop being a vampire though, Sarah said, so "there's all this pressure to drop the whole 'I want to be human, I want to be normal' and embrace this incredible matriarchy."
In other words, showrunner Felicia D. Henderson said that Calliope and Juliette are two people "who never should have fell in love."
Aubin Wise, who plays Calliope's mom Talia, said the mix of romance, fantasy and action means there's something for every Netflix viewer: "The whole show is a back and forth of love and duty and passion and power."
Grace Dzienny, who plays Juliette's glamorous older sister, Elinor Fairmont, noted that it's a fantasy show but the romance and family dynamics add a very "human" element.
First Kill is based on V.E. Schwab's short story Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With the First Bite. The author previously shared that she came up with the queer love story because it's one she would've "loved to see as a teen."
First Kill premieres June 10 on Netflix.