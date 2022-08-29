Your First Look at The Masked Singer Season 8's Avocado Costume

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

Pass the tortilla chips!

The upcoming eighth season of The Masked Singer will feature a mystery celebrity in the brand-new Avocado costume, E! News can exclusively reveal.

With a shimmery green flesh, a huge smiley face on the avocado's pit and matching green gloves, we want to cuddle with the avocado just as much as we want to make guacamole out of it. And that's a real testament to its cuteness—because we love guacamole!

Avocado joins Bride as the only costumes announced for the new season, which premieres Sept. 21 on Fox. While the name Bride sounds innocent enough, it's actually a huge pink dinosaur dressed in a wedding dress complete with baby blue acrylic nails! Come on, you knew The Masked Singer wasn't going to trot out something boring!

In addition to Avocado and Bride, Nick Cannon is back as host of the celebrity singing competition, joining the returning judging panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.