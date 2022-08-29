Dolly Parton Enlists Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and More for New Christmas Special

Watch : Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton is preparing to deliver us some holiday cheer.

On Aug. 29, NBC announced a new Christmas special from the music legend. Titled Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, the TV event with star Parton in the lead role alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker and will feature celebrity guest stars including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

Described as "a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special," according to the network's announcement, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men."