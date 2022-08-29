Does Meghan Markle Foresee a Relationship With Royal Family in the Future? She Says...

Meghan Markle might be ready to let bygones be bygones.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared that she is "still healing" from everything she and husband, Prince Harry, went through with the royal family, however, she hopes that they can one day move on.
"I think forgiveness is really important," she said in an interview with The Cut published Aug. 29. "It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."
Meghan added, "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."
In Jan. 2020, Meghan and Harry—who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 14 months—announced that they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family and starting a new life together outside of the United Kingdom.
While Meghan and Harry had intentions of continuing some of their duties and things appeared to be amicable from the outside looking in, tensions started to flare between the couple and the royal family.
The following year, Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive tell-all interview, giving an inside look at how thick the tension was before they left the royal family, including how the Duke of Sussex was cut off financially, how he and his family were no longer given security detail and how his father, Prince Charles, ended communication with him.
The Duchess was also accused of bullying royal aides in Buckingham, which prompted an investigation by the Palace, although she denied the allegations. She also shared that she had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.
"I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don't understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan said in the March 2021 interview, referring to the intense scrutiny she faced by the British press. "I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
The Duchess said she went to the palace's HR department for help to no avail, telling Oprah, "They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution.'"
Meghan also claimed that a member of the royal family inquired about "how dark" her son Archie's skin would be before he was born.
"That was relayed to me from Harry," Meghan said of the remarks. "Those were conversations that family had with him." Harry confirmed to Oprah that the conversation did take place but declined to reveal who made the remark.
But now, a year after that bombshell conversation with Oprah, Meghan can live life on her own terms. "I feel different. I feel clearer," she told The Cut. "It's like I'm finding—not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it."