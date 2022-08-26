Betty Gilpin Recalls Being Left in a Body Bag While Filming a Law & Order Scene

Watch : Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return

Betty Gilpin's Law & Order experience will have you saying, "Dun Dun!"

The GLOW actress recently recalled a less than pleasurable experience she had during one of her early appearances on the NBC procedural. (For the record, Gilpin has appeared on three Law & Order series, in four different roles.)

Specifically, Gilpin recounted one particular experience on set, when she was zipped into a body bag—and left there.

"I was shot and left in an oil barrel, and then put in a body bag," she shared on Deadline's 20 Questions podcast on Aug. 26. "Basically, at the beginning of the scene, I'm zipped up in the body bag, and then a scene happens in front of the body bag, and then they all walk away. I heard 'zip'—the scene happens—'Cut. That's lunch!' Van doors close, I hear the vans drive away, footsteps getting farther and farther away on gravel."

But Gilpin recalled how one PA remembered she was left in the body bag.

"I hear, 'Oh my God!, then gravel footsteps closer and closer, and [they] unzip the side of my face," she said. "It was terrifying and thrilling." Whoops.

But, lucky for that PA—Gilpin said she "wasn't gonna tell anyone" because the role was one of her first jobs in the industry.