How Noah Cyrus’ New Song Sheds Light on Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ Breakup

Watch : How Noah Cyrus Stepped Out of Sister Miley Cyrus' Shadow

Noah Cyrus is going to break our achy, breaky hearts.

The hardest part of Noah's upcoming album might be a new song that she said took inspiration from her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' divorce. The track, titled "Every Beginning Ends," is a heartbreaking country ballad of two lovers whose romance has worn out. Noah duets with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard as the two of them take turns singing verses about bittersweet memories.

Noah says in the song, out Aug. 26, "You used to kiss me without a reason," to which Benjamin replies, "No one's made me laugh like you do."

The pair confess together, "You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone, but I'm finding that harder the more that I am falling out of love with you." And in the chorus, Noah adds, "We had some good times, didn't we honey? Now everything beginning has ended with you."

Noah said in a press release that writing the song with Benjamin gave her "more understanding" on relationships.