How Noah Cyrus’ New Song Sheds Light on Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ Breakup

Noah Cyrus is going to break our achy, breaky hearts.
The hardest part of Noah's upcoming album might be a new song that she said took inspiration from her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' divorce. The track, titled "Every Beginning Ends," is a heartbreaking country ballad of two lovers whose romance has worn out. Noah duets with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard as the two of them take turns singing verses about bittersweet memories.
Noah says in the song, out Aug. 26, "You used to kiss me without a reason," to which Benjamin replies, "No one's made me laugh like you do."
The pair confess together, "You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone, but I'm finding that harder the more that I am falling out of love with you." And in the chorus, Noah adds, "We had some good times, didn't we honey? Now everything beginning has ended with you."
Noah said in a press release that writing the song with Benjamin gave her "more understanding" on relationships.
"[Benjamin and I] talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents' relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever," said Noah, who is Miley Cyrus' younger sister. "He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,' and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course."
She continued: "I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents' relationship."
Tish filed divorce papers in April to split with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer due to "irreconcilable differences." The pair wed in 1993 and had an on-again, off-again splits where they filed divorce papers in 2010 and 2013 but reconciled after.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the former couple said in joint statement to People this year. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."