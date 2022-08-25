Jennifer Lopez Recreates Her Iconic 2000s MTV VMAs Look With Modern Twist

Jennifer Lopez appears to still be in a bridal state of mind.
While enjoying an afternoon outing with husband Ben Affleck on their romantic Italian honeymoon, the Marry Me actress certainly displayed her newlywed glow.
Not only did the lovebirds look head over heels for each other as they held hands and gazed into each other's eyes during their Milan shopping trip on Aug. 25, but J.Lo's all-white ensemble was perfectly fitting for the occasion.
Just days after getting married to him for a second time, the "Let's Get Loud" singer bared her toned abs wearing a cropped crew neck tank top that she paired with wide-leg pants and nude platform heels. She accessorized with an off-white wide-brim hat and sheer brown sunglasses.
If anything, J.Lo's honeymoon get-up seemed like a modern-day version of her iconic look at the 2000 MTV VMAs. At the time, she wore a white cropped tank top, matching pants and heels. While she didn't wear a hat, she did style her hair with a bedazzled bandana.
The JLO Beauty founder's latest fashion moment is just one of many white looks she's worn in recent weeks.
During her lavish Georgia ceremony, the Second Act actress stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection design. According to Vogue, the elegant gown featured more than 500 meters of fabric, which were cut into pieces to create the tiered ruffles of the billowing train. The front appeared simple but once she turned around, a dramatic low-back adorned with pearls made for a grand reveal.
And in true J.Lo fashion, she wore not one, not two but three dresses total for her big day.
Her second look was made entirely of pearls that cascaded down her body, while the final look of the evening featured a sexy keyhole cutout embellished with crystals.
"It was very romantic and classic," an eyewitness told E! News about the couple's wedding day. "J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all."
Before getting married in Georgia, the newlyweds eloped in Las Vegas on July 16. Jennifer broke the news on her On The JLO newsletter, writing, "We did it!"
"Love is beautiful," she continued. "Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."