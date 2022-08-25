TV Scoop Awards 2022

Ewan McGregor Is Returning to TV: What to Know About His New Role

Ewan McGregor is trading in his lightsaber for a captivating new role in Showtime's adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow. Here's what you need to know.

It's showtime for Ewan McGregor. Literally!

Showtime has tapped the Obi-Wan Kenobi star for a TV adaption of Amor Towles' best-selling novel A Gentleman in Moscow, E! News has learned.

McGregor is set to play Count Alexander Rostov, who "in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history," the network states in an Aug. 25 announcement. However, the description further teases that, through this journey, Rostov will discover "the true value of friendship, family and love." 

McGregor won't just star in A Gentleman in Moscow, as he's also serving as an executive producer, an opportunity he is thrilled about. "It's an amazing, wonderful story," McGregor noted in a statement, "and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role."

This is just McGregor's latest foray into television, having revived his beloved Obi-Wan Kenobi character for a Star Wars miniseries on Disney+ in 2022. He also famously portrayed fashion designer Halston for Ryan Murphy's biographical drama on Netflix, for which McGregor won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021.

Still, this isn't the only big role on McGregor's horizon, as he's set to play Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film for Netflix. (For the record, this is different than Disney+'s upcoming adaption starring Tom Hanks.) You will also see him in Everest, a film about real-life mountaineer George Mallory

David Fisher/Shutterstock

A Gentleman in Moscow will debut on Showtime in 2023.

