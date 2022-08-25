Robyn Lively Shares Glimpse Into Her Sisterhood With Blake Lively in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments

You don't need a pair of jeans to prove that there's something special between Blake Lively and Robyn Lively.

When the Gossip Girl alum turned 35 on Aug. 25, her half-sister Robyn celebrated the occasion with a sweet photo montage of the pair throughout the years. In a tribute posted to Instagram, the Teen Witch star wrote, "Awww you're my best friend."

"Now everyone knows you're barely barely younger than me," Robyn continued. "Happy Birthday sweet sissy, you're kinda special to me."

The video, set to Queen's "You're My Best Friend," comes nearly two weeks after Blake hit up Disneyland with Robyn for an early birthday celebration. In photos shared by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, the two were seen posing for a selfie by Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Southern California theme park, before hopping over across the plaza to Disney California Adventure Park for a nighttime hang at Pixar Pier.

"Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early," Blake wrote on Instagram Aug. 14. "I'll wait…"