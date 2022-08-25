Rise and Shine: Kylie Jenner Just Revived Her Viral Song

Watch : Kylie Jenner Recreates VIRAL Rise and Shine Moment

Kylie Jenner is singing new life into her viral tune.



During the Aug. 24 launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss—held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles—the Kardashians star reenacted her infamous "Rise and Shine" song, which became an instant hit back in 2019.



"I usually get paid," Kylie joked to E! News' Kards Katch Up host Colt Paulsen in an Aug. 24 Instagram video. "But I'll do it just for you." Cue those three magic words the Internet couldn't get enough of hearing.



Just in case you were MIA when the song first rose to fame: In late 2019, a clip of Kylie singing "Rise and Shine" to her then-20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster—whose dad is Travis Scott—as a wake-up tune became an instant sensation. But recalling her iconic tune wasn't Kylie's only reference to Stormi during the launch.



As Kylie exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, being a mom to daughter Stormi and the couple's 6-month-old baby boy has given her a boost of self-assurance like never before.