TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Rise and Shine: Kylie Jenner Just Revived Her Viral Song

Remember Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" tune that went viral in 2019? Well, the Kardashians star certainly does. Watch the makeup mogul reenact her hit sound almost three years later.

By Kisha Forde Aug 25, 2022 6:52 PMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Kylie Jenner Recreates VIRAL Rise and Shine Moment

Kylie Jenner is singing new life into her viral tune.
 
During the Aug. 24 launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss—held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles—the Kardashians star reenacted her infamous "Rise and Shine" song, which became an instant hit back in 2019.
 
"I usually get paid," Kylie joked to E! News' Kards Katch Up host Colt Paulsen in an Aug. 24 Instagram video. "But I'll do it just for you." Cue those three magic words the Internet couldn't get enough of hearing.
 
Just in case you were MIA when the song first rose to fame: In late 2019, a clip of Kylie singing "Rise and Shine" to her then-20-month-old daughter Stormi Webster—whose dad is Travis Scott—as a wake-up tune became an instant sensation. But recalling her iconic tune wasn't Kylie's only reference to Stormi during the launch.
 
As Kylie exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, being a mom to daughter Stormi and the couple's 6-month-old baby boy has given her a boost of self-assurance like never before.

photos
Kardashians Support Kylie Jenner at Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Event

"Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident," the 25-year-old shared, with emphasis on "whenever Stormi's around."

Trending Stories

1

Cheryl Burke Recalls Finding Texts From Another Girl On Her Ex's Phone

2
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

3

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

And as for when she feels like she looks her best? "I feel really beautiful right when I get out of the shower, I feel nice and fresh and clean," she said. "And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this."
 
As Kylie put it, she feels most superb, "either really undone or completely done up. No in between."

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Cheryl Burke Recalls Finding Texts From Another Girl On Her Ex's Phone

2
Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

3

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

4

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

5

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Their Honeymoon