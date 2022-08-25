These Ponytail Hats Are Taking Over TikTok and You Can Even Wear One With Your Hair in a Bun

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

At this point, we've all had a few of those "TikTok made me buy it" moments, right? From beauty products to fashion trends to home hacks, TikTok makes it hard to resist shopping. Right now, the Vimhue ponytail hats are taking over my For You page. These hats work for a high ponytail, a low ponytail, and even a bun. Yes, a bun. Whether you want to hide a bad hair day or shield your face from the sun, these are worth checking out.

A TikTok user said, "Did you ever buy something and you were like 'This is the best decision I ever made in my life. I wish I had done it sooner. That's me with this hat. If you're a person with long hair, this hat allows you to wear your hair up in a high ponytail or bun."

Another TikToker said, "This hat looks good all the way around. It's lightweight. It keeps its shape, even after washing." Another person shared, "The back of the hat has different levels with where you can put your ponytail. This just makes sense."

Etsy has these hats in 25 colors ranging from practical neutrals to bright pops of color. Once you try one on you will never wear a standard baseball cap again.