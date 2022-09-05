Does Teen Mom's Leah Messer Want More Kids With Fiancé Jaylan Mobley? She Says…

Watch : Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is taking full advantage of her second chance at love.

Just days before boyfriend Jaylan Mobley proposed on Aug. 20, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared just how excited she was about her future.

"I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids," Leah exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that."

She added, "It's crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I'm dreaming about my future life without being emotional.' It feels great."

So what makes Jaylan such an incredible guy? For starters, the Georgia Tech Ph.D. student is great with Leah's children: 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.