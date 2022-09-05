Does Teen Mom's Leah Messer Want More Kids With Fiancé Jaylan Mobley? She Says…

Leah Messer is taking full advantage of her second chance at love.
Just days before boyfriend Jaylan Mobley proposed on Aug. 20, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared just how excited she was about her future.
"I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids," Leah exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that."
She added, "It's crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I'm dreaming about my future life without being emotional.' It feels great."
So what makes Jaylan such an incredible guy? For starters, the Georgia Tech Ph.D. student is great with Leah's children: 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.
"I've had a relationship fail in the past and it wasn't so great, but they love him," Leah said about her daughter's respect for Jaylan. "They approve and it just gets better."
Fans first met Leah on MTV's 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. She continued to document her family life on Teen Mom 2 before signing up for the show's Next Chapter.
When looking back on her romantic life, Leah has learned to put herself first.
"I feel like you should take your time to get to know yourself before even getting out there and being exclusively committed to someone," she said. "I wish I would have done a lot when I was younger. I wish I would have explored the dating scene and got to know myself a little bit more and pursued more of what brought me purpose, what brought me drive."
But now, Leah is looking forward to the future with a man who accepts her just the way she is.
"Things continue to get better with us," she said. "We grow with each other—ups, downs, whatever it may be—that's why I fall in love with him every single day…The way we come together, the way we grow together, I love it."
To see more of Leah and Jaylan's cutest moments, keep scrolling. And mark your calendars for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV.