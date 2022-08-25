Everything I Know About Love Cast Weighs In on Comparisons to Girls, Sex & the City

Watch : Everything I Know About Love Cast on Characters, 20s & TV Comparisons

It's hard to imagine a TV show about four female friends navigating life in the big city not inviting comparisons to Girls or Sex in the City.

The description does indeed apply to Peacock's new series, Everything I Know About Love—just swap out New York City with London—and while cast members Emma Appleton, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin told E! News they find said comparisons incredibly flattering, they're not exactly accurate.

"I think it's the compliment of inspiration," Aliyah said. "I think that's where those comparisons come from...but ultimately, there's so [many] differences that we're finding in this show with the characters, how we see them together, how we see them apart and that whole thing."

Emma, for her part, views the tendency to group female-fronted shows together as the natural result of men-led shows dominating TV across all genres for so long. "We're not used to seeing shows with a predominant female group," she explained, "so I think it's like, 'Ohhh, it's like this show,' whereas there's loads of shows where it's a group of blokes, but they don't really get compared to each other because there's so many of them."