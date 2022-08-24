Proof Emily in Paris Is Officially on the Map Ahead of Season 3

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily

Emily Cooper is now part of Parisian history.

Yes, it's true. Our favorite eccentric outfit wearing Savoir marketing executive's home recently got added to Google Maps in Paris, with the exciting new landmark shared by none other than Lily Collins herself. She captioned her Aug. 23 Instagram post, "Emily, we made it! @GoogleMaps approved…"

In her post, Lily shared a scene from season one of Emily in Paris when her character opens the blinds to her apartment for the first time. "Oh my god," Emily says in the clip. "I feel like Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge." The next pic includes a screenshot of Google Maps with a pin that reads, "Emily Cooper's apartment."

And in true Emily fashion, the announcement was met by a slew of enthusiasm from her co-stars.

Ashley Park, who plays Emily's BFF Mindy Chen, wrote, "THISSSSSS."

Lily's season two love interest Lucien Leon Laviscount, whose character is British dreamboat Alfie, wrote, "Now now nowwwww this is wild!!!!"