Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Nicki Minaj's fashion evolution deserves a moment 4 life.

The award-winning rapper has always worn designs that are so unbelievably bold, it's hard to imagine how she even dreamed them up.

Case in point? For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki dropped jaws in a whimsical outfit that featured a holographic armored corset which she paired with a tulle ballerina skirt and multi-colored leggings. The mixed-matched stockings were tame accessories compared to the stuffed animals attached to the garment.

She wowed once again at the MTV VMAs four years later with an equally head-turning ensemble, glimmering in a gold, plunging gown with see-through fabric and lavish lace embroidery. While the gilded design wasn't over-the-top compared to her 2011 get-up, it was still worthy of praise.

Come Aug. 28, the 39-year-old will make a triumphant return to the MTV VMAs. She will not only receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but she's expected to perform for the first time since 2018. Plus, she is co-hosting the star-studded affair with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.