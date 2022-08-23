Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Quote About Grief 2 Weeks After Star's Death

Watch : Remembering the Life of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is still reeling from the death of her mother.

Two weeks after the Grease actress died following a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Chloe, 36, shared a touching quote from author Jamie Anderson, expressing the relationship between grief and love.

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love," the message shared on Instagram Aug. 21 read. "It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

The musician, who captioned the post with a heart emoji, received a swarm of love and support from friends, family and fans in the comments section of her post.

Talk show host Leeza Gibbons commented, "This is perfect! Thinking of you and your grieving process, sweet girl," while Olivia's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, commented, "That's so beautiful."