You Have to See Nicole Kidman Show off Jacked Arms on This Bold Magazine Cover

Watch : Nicole Kidman Looks JACKED AS HELL on New Magazine Cover

Nicole Kidman is jacked at every age.

The Big Little Lies alum, 55, showed off her ripped arms as the cover star for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which hails Nicole as the recipient of the "Perfect Icon Award."

On the cover, the Academy Award-winning actress sported a gray Diesel mini skirt and colorful crop top as she posed in a wide stance with her arms up and muscles flexed. Nicole rocked waist-length red hair featuring blunt chin-length pieces framing her face.

Nicole shared images from the magazine shoot on Instagram on Aug. 22, captioning the post, "Thank you darling," and tagging Perfect magazine founder and stylist Katie Grand.

Stars praised the Undoing actress' magazine look in the comments section of her post, including actress Naomi Watts, who commented, "Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nic!!!"

Actress Kerry Washington commented, "Wow!!!!" while celebrity stylist Julia Von Boehm wrote, "amaaaazing images! in LOVE!"