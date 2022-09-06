Love Island UK’s Anna Vakili Shows Off Transformation With Less Fillers

Watch : Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson

Anna Vakili has coupled up with a new look.

The Love Island UK alum took to TikTok to compare her appearance during her days on season five of the ITV series to now.

At the start of her montage, Anna shared throwback snaps, including a few selfies and a shot of herself in the iconic Love Island UK confessional booth. The Sept. 6 TikTok then cut to a clip of Anna strutting her stuff in a black ensemble. She captioned the post, "Less fillers, fuller brows and a hair colour change has really done the most."

Back in May 2021, Anna got candid about her change of habit when it came to cosmetic choices, such as stopping her practice of getting filler in her cheek bones and jaw, as well as getting the filler in her chin dissolved.

"All these things I've stopped," she shared in an interview with The Sun. "My face is going a lot more back to how it naturally looked."