Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Volumizing Brow Gels for the Price of 1

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but the eyebrows really frame the face. If your brows are sparse, greying, or nearly invisible, you may want to add a tinted gel to your routine for a natural look. Of course, no one is going for that "penciled in" eyebrow aesthetic, but if you want that natural "my eyebrows just look like this" aesthetic, a subtle gel in the right shade could be just what you need. Plus, there's a two-for-one deal on a top-selling brow gel from Benefit Cosmetics.

The Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Gel is great to build up the volume and tame some stray hairs. This product has a naturally buildable formula, so you can truly customize your look. If you want full, natural-looking brows, there's a great discount at HSN. You can get two Benefit brow gels for the price of one. This is one of those products you never want to run out of. Having a spare on hand is definitely a smart call, especially when it's just $25 for the bundle. There are 10 gorgeous shades to choose from. Plus, it's waterproof, which is so clutch.