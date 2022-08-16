Get 2 Benefit Cosmetics Volumizing Brow Gels for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The eyes may be the window to the soul, but the eyebrows really frame the face. If your brows are sparse, greying, or nearly invisible, you may want to add a tinted gel to your routine for a natural look. Of course, no one is going for that "penciled in" eyebrow aesthetic, but if you want that natural "my eyebrows just look like this" aesthetic, a subtle gel in the right shade could be just what you need. Plus, there's a two-for-one deal on a top-selling brow gel from Benefit Cosmetics.
The Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Brow-Volumizing Gel is great to build up the volume and tame some stray hairs. This product has a naturally buildable formula, so you can truly customize your look. If you want full, natural-looking brows, there's a great discount at HSN. You can get two Benefit brow gels for the price of one. This is one of those products you never want to run out of. Having a spare on hand is definitely a smart call, especially when it's just $25 for the bundle. There are 10 gorgeous shades to choose from. Plus, it's waterproof, which is so clutch.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Light Brown Brow Volumizing Gel Duo
Use short strokes to shape your brow with the tip of the applicator. Then brush through to blend, moving outward. There are 9 shades to choose from.
If you need additional insights before you shop, here are some rave reviews from HSN shoppers.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Light Brown Brow Volumizing Gel Duo Reviews
An initially skeptical shopper admitted, "I wasn't sure that this would do what they advertised but with thinning brows, I had to at least try it. I'm so glad that I did because it does work just as they said it would. Will not live without it ever!"
Another declared, "Love these, works well can't be without it. No mess no smearing and looks very natural. Thanks hsn! Love it!"
A fan of the product said, "Love it, this is third time I have ordered this, it does not look fake like a pencil does."
A shopper explained, "I have tried them all. Benefit brow works the best for me. My brows look real, not drawn on. Easy to use, just dab a small amount on the brush, and apply. It lasts all day without running or smudging. NICE!"
"This is a perfect brow product. It looks natural, stays on and is easy to use," an HSN customer reviewed.
Someone else wrote, "The best. I have used this product for years. Easy to use and looks so natural."
