Rebecca Gayheart Feels “Blessed” During Paris Vacation With Estranged Husband Eric Dane and Daughters

One big happy family.

Rebecca Gayheart and estranged husband Eric Dane look like they're enjoying the City of Light, as she took to social media to share a family photo and videos of the pair with their two daughters Billie Beatrice, 12, and Georgia Geraldine, 10, all vacationing together in France.

"A pit stop in Paris," she captioned the Aug. 21 Instagram post, adding the hashtags, "#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus."

In one sweet pic, the family of four posed together on the Parisian streets. In another clip, the Urban Legend star gave a virtual tour of their stylish hotel suite as she smiled and laughed to the camera.

Rebecca shared even more tender moments from their trip on her Instagram Story, including a video of the family on a ferris wheel.

Just last week, Rebecca, 51, shared a photo of them all strolling down the streets of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

Their European vacation comes four years after she filed for divorce from Eric.