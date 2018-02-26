Eric Dane Responds to Rebecca Gayheart's Filing for Divorce

Shortly after Rebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane, the Grey's Anatomy star has filed a response.

E! News has learned that the 45-year-old actor filed for divorce on Feb. 23.

He seems to be on the same page as his 46-year-old ex. According to TMZ, Dane filed for both joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters Billie ,7, and Georgia, 6. Gayheart did the same when she filed for divorce earlier this month. The media outlet also claimed he supported the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's request for spousal support and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

In a joint statement to E! News, the former couple confirmed their commitment to stay friends and co-parent their children.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the two said. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."