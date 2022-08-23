Selling Sunset Creator Reveals Just How Much Help Stars Get in the Beauty Department

You gotta look the part to play the part—especially in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.
So it only makes sense that the agents of Selling Sunset are frequently filmed wearing designer clothes and sporting a stunning contour. "Selling Sunset wouldn't be Selling Sunset if we were coming in our workout clothes and sweatpants," Emma Hernan told Variety Aug. 23. "Although I love some workout clothes and sweatpants—it is fun to get glammed up."
The only downside is that the women are responsible for doing their hair and makeup during daily shoots. Series creator Adam DiVello confirmed Netflix only foots the bill for confessionals. "The only days that we provide glam are on interview days where they sit on the sofa and talk to the camera," he told Variety, "but the rest of the time, that's all them."
This isn't because of how expensive it would be to pay for hair, makeup and wardrobe. Rather, Adam said it's about putting the real in reality TV.
"I made that decision really early on, in their day-to-day, that we're not providing anything," Adam explained. "Because how you dress, and what you wear, and the bag you carry and the shoes you wear, that's all a representation of you. That's your personal style, and I didn't want to mess with that."
Of course, some of the agents take their fashion choices quite seriously, with Christine Quinn hiring stylist Kat Gosik to coordinate her ensembles when she was on seasons one through five (Netflix recently confirmed Christine won't appear in season six). The stylist told E! News in April that Christine is very hands-on when it comes to her wardrobe, adding, "Christine would never wear something she doesn't absolutely love."
Another requirement for Christine is having fun with her looks. "She is shooting a TV show, and the main goal of television is to entertain," Kat shared. "There should be no lack of entertainment in the outfits. The best part about working with Christine is that she's not afraid to take a risk and be out there. She always understands the assignment and realizes that fashion is meant to be fun."
Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.