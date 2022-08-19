Which Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Are Invited to Scheana Shay's Wedding? She Says…

Scheana Shay's wedding is certainly going to be a Bravo affair.
Before she says "I do" to fiancé Brock Davies in Mexico this month, the reality star revealed which of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars—past and present—will be joining them for their special day, whether in the audience or at the altar.
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix are among the latter, serving as bridesmaids, Scheana revealed on the August 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "There are no former bridesmaids, cast member bridesmaids," she added, "however, there will be some in attendance."
Scheana didn't reveal which Vanderpump Rules alums made the guest list except for Max Boyens. As for Brock's groomsmen, he revealed that "Tom and Tom"—Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval—will be joining him at the altar.
There's plenty of Bravo stars who won't be in attendance, though—including Scheana's ex, Rob Valletta. A fans asked if her season six beau was invited, but she and Brock promptly responded with a hard "no."
Another former flame that won't be joining in the festivities? Scheana's ex-husband, Michael Shay. A few years after their 2014 wedding was featured on VPR, the two called it quits and finalized their divorce in 2017.
"He is not coming, no," the 37-year-old responded to another fan question, adding that she hasn't spoken to him in a while. "I think when we got engaged, I feel like Shay congratulated me, and definitely when I had the baby," she said. "But I haven't talked to him recently about the wedding."
In terms of the wedding's younger attendees, Scheana and Brock's almost 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies is sure to make an adorable appearance. But when it comes to Brock's other two children from a previous relationship, he revealed they won't be joining them.
"They just spent two weeks in a camper van up in North Queensland with their parents, and it's just too soon right now for us to kind of push our life onto them," the Australian rugby player explained. "I'm looking forward to just building, mending bridges with them."
Until fans find out more about the couple's nuptials on VPR season 10, catch up on past seasons now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)