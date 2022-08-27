Why Doja Cat’s Style Evolution Is One You Need to Know

Although she’s rapped about rules, Doja Cat is an artist who has proven through her fashion sense that there are none. Revisit all the looks from the rapper—nominated for six VMAs this year—below.

Watch: Doja Cat Shaves Her Head & Eyebrows on Livestream

When it comes to pulling off a look, Doja Cat is that woman.
 
After all, we're willing to bet that the 26-year-old—who has earned six nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards—will once again rock another show-stopping look for the Aug. 28 show. Known for everything from her stunning red carpet looks to jaw-dropping hair transformations, fans know that almost anything is possible for the VMAs.
 
But it's worth noting that Doja's style has been a constant evolution for as long as she can remember. So much so that it would land her in hot water as a kid.
 
"I would get in trouble for s--t that I would wear at school," she told Billboard in March 2020. "I was once sent home for putting glitter on my face—it was so crazy. I didn't give a s--t about school; all I cared about was wearing a cool outfit every day, dancing and music."

Fast-forward to adulthood and Doja is still as fearless as they come.
 
Although we're on the edge of our seats in anticipation for what she'll wear to the 2022 MTV VMAs, until then, take a look back at her awe-inspiring looks over the years:

Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY
January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

Tiffany Kyees
October 2020

Pretty Little Thing! In October 2020, the "Say So" artist attended an event for the clothing brand wearing a gorgeous, multi-colored outfit.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
August 2021

For another Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy, the 26-year-old wore a floral midi dress with ruffle detail.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
April 2022

For the 2022 Grammys, Doja strutted the red carpet in a studded light blue Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2022

And after walking the red carpet, she changed into a tan slit gown with a similar studded texture to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group performance with SZA. The acceptance was slightly delayed by a bathroom break. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer ran to the stage out of breath, telling the audience, "I have never taken such a fat piss in my whole life." 

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

