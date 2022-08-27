Why Doja Cat’s Style Evolution Is One You Need to Know

Watch : Doja Cat Shaves Her Head & Eyebrows on Livestream

When it comes to pulling off a look, Doja Cat is that woman.



After all, we're willing to bet that the 26-year-old—who has earned six nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards—will once again rock another show-stopping look for the Aug. 28 show. Known for everything from her stunning red carpet looks to jaw-dropping hair transformations, fans know that almost anything is possible for the VMAs.



But it's worth noting that Doja's style has been a constant evolution for as long as she can remember. So much so that it would land her in hot water as a kid.



"I would get in trouble for s--t that I would wear at school," she told Billboard in March 2020. "I was once sent home for putting glitter on my face—it was so crazy. I didn't give a s--t about school; all I cared about was wearing a cool outfit every day, dancing and music."