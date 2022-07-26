2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : 2021 MTV VMAs: By the Numbers

And the nominees are...

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take over New Jersey's Prudential Center on August 28. And with one month to go until the ceremony, MTV has announced the talented list of artists nominated for a VMA this year.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the nominations this year with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles, who earned six nominations. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd all scored five nominations each.

Additionally, this year's list also features a number of first time nominees, including Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

So, to find out which of your favorite artists scored a nomination this year, take a look at the complete list of nominees below!