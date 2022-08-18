Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Date Night Looks Will Make You Yearn for Fall

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reflects on Marriage to Justin Bieber

It may have not been Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's intention, but they're making us want to say goodbye to summer.

The couple looked ready for the fall season, as they stepped out in style during a date night at the Los Angeles hot spot Catch Steak on Aug. 17.

For their outing, the model dressed in an effortlessly chic LBD that featured long sleeves and dainty buttons. Hailey, 25, accessorized with knee-high leather boots, a matching purse and sunglasses.

Justin, 28, appeared to be on the same fashion wavelength as his wife, wearing a fall-favorite fabric: corduroy. Wearing the soft tan-colored material from head to toe, he donned an oversized hooded top, matching pants and dad hat. The "Peaches" singer's get-up seemed to be a new arrival from his Drew House fashion label.

The pair's date night comes just two days after Hailey opened up about their four-year marriage. The two tied the knot in 2018 at a New York City courthouse before they wed again in a lavish South Carolina ceremony the following year.