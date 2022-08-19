Sharon Horgan Explains Why Her New Addictive Series Bad Sisters Came Along at the Right Time

Watch : Sharon Horgan Says You Can't Deny Female Comedies Like Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan is so good when she's bad.

Apple TV+'s new dark comedy Bad Sisters—which Horgan created and stars in—follows a group of sisters who conspire to kill their brother-in-law. It's a story full of humor, violence, manipulation and a group of women who aren't afraid to get a little messy to get what they want.

It's also a story that Horgan isn't sure would have been culturally palatable until recently.

"It definitely feels like there's a climate for it now," Horgan exclusively told E! News. "But it's also because you just can't deny that those stories work. You can't deny that they reach a mainstream audience. Just because it's a woman's story or it comes from a female's perspective or it's written by a female creator doesn't mean it's for only a female audience."

Following in the footsteps of shows like Yellowjackets and Big Little Lies—both of which feature women-led ensembles—Horgan argued that people finally understand the power and appeal of female-driven stories.