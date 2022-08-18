Addison Rae Brings New Meaning to Sexy Swimwear With Fiery Corset One-Piece

Watch : Addison Rae and Omer Fedi - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

Addison Rae just sizzled in a red hot, hot, hot bathing suit.

The TikToker's claim to fame may have started on the video app, but there's no denying that she's been cementing herself as a fashion trendsetter. After all, she has never been afraid to take style risks both on and off the red carpet.

In fact, her most recent look is proof in the pudding. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 16, the social media star posed in a fiery red swimsuit by designer Dilara Findikoglu that featured a sexy corset bodice and thick straps with dainty strings. The top half of the one-piece looked like a sizzling version of the cottagecore fashion trend.

Adding extra oomph to her swimsuit, Addison accessorized with a cherry-colored organza sun hat, also by the designer.

"Think of me," the 21-year-old captioned her Instagram while enjoying a beachy getaway. She added in a separate post, "True red."