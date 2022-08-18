TV Scoop Awards 2022

Addison Rae Brings New Meaning to Sexy Swimwear With Fiery Corset One-Piece

Addison Rae brought the heat to the beach with a stunning red bathsuit that featured a sexy corset bodice.

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi - Grammys 2022

Addison Rae just sizzled in a red hot, hot, hot bathing suit.

The TikToker's claim to fame may have started on the video app, but there's no denying that she's been cementing herself as a fashion trendsetter. After all, she has never been afraid to take style risks both on and off the red carpet.

In fact, her most recent look is proof in the pudding. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 16, the social media star posed in a fiery red swimsuit by designer Dilara Findikoglu that featured a sexy corset bodice and thick straps with dainty strings. The top half of the one-piece looked like a sizzling version of the cottagecore fashion trend.

Adding extra oomph to her swimsuit, Addison accessorized with a cherry-colored organza sun hat, also by the designer.

"Think of me," the 21-year-old captioned her Instagram while enjoying a beachy getaway. She added in a separate post, "True red."

Addison Rae's Best Looks

Addison's corseted one-piece was reminiscent of her 2021 Met Gala ensemble, in which she dazzled in a vintage gown from Tom Ford for Gucci.

The curve-hugging design, adorned in silk satin fabric, featured a ruched corset bodice with silver claps and a flowing train.

At the time, fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between Addison's Met Gala look and the red hot dress her BFF Kourtney Kardashian wore to Kris Jenner's 2019 Christmas Eve party.

While both dresses were different, people were definitely onto somethings as both designs came from the same fall/winter 2003.

The He's All That actress previously shared insight into her fashion decisions.

"In terms of style, I've been so into pretty neutral colors and just keeping it timeless," Addison told Interview magazine in February 2021, "It just depends on how I feel and what kind of vibe I'm going for." 

