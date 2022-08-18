Mira Sorvino Reflects on Death of Dad Paul Sorvino in Heartbreaking Message

Watch : Goodfellas Actor Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

Mira Sorvino knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand.

Just a few weeks after her father Paul Sorvino's passing, the actress sent her love and support to anyone who is also grieving the death of a parent.

"I miss you Dad!!!" she wrote in an Aug. 17 tweet, adding in another, "I have been dreading the death of my parents my whole life. Now in part it has come to pass. I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents. It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most…"

After the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star shared her post, she received several heartfelt messages from others on Twitter, including Mark Hamill.

"Dear Mira- Your loss is shared by a world that was enriched by his talent & impeccable artistry," he wrote. "His legacy is immeasurable &, like you, I will treasure his memory forever."

Mira thanked the Star Wars actor for his words as well as the rest of her followers for their replies, writing, "You all are so sweet, so kind!!!!"