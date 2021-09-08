Kylie JennerBritney SpearsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How the Stars of Impeachment: American Crime Story Compare to the Real-Life Players

What a Tripp-y transformation! See the stars of Impeachment: American Crime Story next to the prominent figures they play, including Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and more.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 08, 2021
TVClive OwenCobie SmuldersEdie FalcoSarah PaulsonRyan MurphyAmerican Crime Story
Watch: What Sarah Paulson Would Have Done If in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Hail to the incredible transformations in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 marked the season three premiere of the Ryan Murphy-produced true crime anthology series. And, as was teased for the last several weeks, the new season takes a deep dive into the all-consuming drama that was former President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern, named Monica Lewinsky.

Due to the high-profile nature of the show, we aren't surprised that Murphy and his team nabbed an A-list ensemble for this Impeachment installment of ACS. The actress front-and-center of the season is Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein, who transformed herself into the public figure, beret and all. On playing Lewinsky, who served as a producer for season three, Feldstein told W Magazine, "It's my job to portray her pain, because I feel so much for her."

Of course, the season wouldn't be complete without whistleblower Linda Tripp, who is being portrayed by the always talented Sarah Paulson. While Paulson seems to have nailed Tripp's style of speaking and demeanor, she's already apologized for one part of her transformation: the fat suit.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Paulson, who gained 30 pounds to play Tripp, revealed she regretted using extra padding to play the former White House staffer.  "I think fat phobia is real," she said in the August interview. "I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm. And it is a very important conversation to be had. But that entire responsibility, I don't think, falls on the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably—and I'm talking about from the inside out—the challenge of a lifetime."

Kurt Iswarienko/FX; Hulton Archive via Getty Images

As for the rest of the cast? You can see how the other stars—including Clive Owen, Annaleigh Ashford, Edie Falco, Anthony Green and Cobie Smulders—compare to the real-life players by scrolling through the images below!

TheImageDirect.com
Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

American Crime Story airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

American Crime Story airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

