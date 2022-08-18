Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Romance With NASCAR Reporter Alex Weaver

Meet Stephen Colletti's new love!
The Laguna Beach alum made his romance with NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver Instagram official Aug. 17.
Stephen posted a picture of the couple enjoying a boat ride at golden hour, with Alex wrapping her arm around his as they posed for a selfie.
"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Stephen captioned the photo, with Alex calling herself the "luckiest girl" in the comments.
If we go back (back to the beginning), fans will recall how Stephen dated his former Laguna Beach co-star Kristin Cavallari in high school. The show followed their on-again, off-again romance (and his love triangle with Lauren Conrad) during its run in the aughts. And while the two have stayed in each other's lives—they even host their own podcast together called Back to the Beach—they've made it clear they're just friends.
"Once I'm done with someone, I'm done," Kristin said on an Aug. 3 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back."
Although, she said they did share a kiss following her 2020 split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler.
"I went to dinner with him almost two years ago and we kissed, which was fun," Kristin said. "I mean, we had had a couple drinks. It was just fun, you know? I was actually dating someone at the time. You know, I'm just making up for lost time. I think that was kind of what the issue was that I was dating someone else, and it just didn't turn into anything."
Stephen also previously dated Hayden Panettiere (they broke up in 2007) and Chelsea Kane (they broke up in 2013).