Kristin Cavallari Shares If She Would Ever Hook Up With Stephen Colletti Again After Jay Cutler Divorce

For Kristin Cavallari, any potential romance between her and Stephen Colletti is totally dunzo.
The Hills alum, 35, shared that she has no interest in getting back together with her Laguna Beach co-star, 36, following her 2020 divorce from NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Instead, she revealed that they're simply good friends.
"No, I, really, once I'm done with someone, I'm done," she told the Call Her Daddy podcast on Aug. 3. "It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back."
However, Kristin did admit that there were some sparks flying between the former couple—who now share a Laguna Beach re-watch podcast titled Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen—just a few years back.
"I went to dinner with him almost two years ago and we kissed, which was fun," she shared. "I was actually dating someone at the time, you know, I'm just making up for lost time! I think that was kind of what the issue was, was that I was dating someone else and it just didn't turn into anything."
Back in April 2020, Kristin announced on Instagram that she and Jay would be going their separate ways. The pair, who were together for 10 years, share three children together: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.
Their shared family is part of the reason why Kristin refrains from discussing any major details about their "toxic" relationship. "Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say," she explained on Call Her Daddy. "You know, that's their dad. My oldest Googles us now and I just want to be very careful."
She added, "It was toxic. Period, end of story, that's all I kind of need to say."
The Uncommon James founder also shared when she knew it was time to walk away.
"I think with any relationship you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you, what's important to you and what's not," Kristin said. "I was really unhappy, I mean, and that was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it."
And it wasn't a precedent that she wanted to set for her children.
She continued, "I didn't want my kids thinking that that was normal and, you know, I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually—not right now, but eventually—see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated."
Still, Kristin said she wishes the best for Jay going forward.
"I hope that he finds someone. I really do," she said. "I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know? So I hope that he gets remarried."