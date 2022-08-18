Christine Quinn Leaving Netflix’s Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons

Watch : Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Denies Faking COVID to Skip Reunion

Selling Sunset is losing one of its original cast members—and arguably its biggest source of drama.

Christine Quinn, who has been a fixture on the show since its first season, will not return to the Netflix real estate reality hit, E! News can confirm.

According to a source, the decision for Christine to leave the series, which recently began production on seasons six and seven, was mutual. The source noted that Christine isn't involved with any of the other cast members at this point, so her departure made sense.

Moving ahead, the source said Christine is looking forward to expanding her real estate business with husband Christian Richard and exploring opportunities in the fashion industry.

In June, Christine even teased a "battle of the brokerages" between their company and The Oppenheim Group on a future season of Selling Sunset during her appearance on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Christine teased. "My husband and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."

Though it's now official, the writing about Christine's departure from Selling Sunset had been on the wall for some time.