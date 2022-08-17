Christine Quinn Reached Out to This Selling the O.C. Cast Member with Advice

Watch : Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons

The O.G.s always know best.

Ever since the announcement that a Selling Sunset spin-off called Selling the O.C. was in the works, fans are eagerly anticipating all the tea, especially if there's a rivalry brewing between the two installments. And, of course, whether we'll see any crossover appearances on the Netflix series.

But aside from Brett and Jason Oppenheim, it's unclear whether any of the Selling Sunset cast members will make an appearance on spin-off. However, Kayla Cardona, who stars on the new series shared exclusively with E! News that Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has actually been showing her the ropes ahead of the series premiere.

"I actually have been in contact with Christine," Kayla shared. "She was very sweet because she was just giving me advice and then she invited me to an event, so I was able to meet her in person."