Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Romance Is Still Going Strong With Cozy LA Outing

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is still as sweet as the couple's recent cotton candy look.
The pair were spotted out in Brentwood, Calif. on Aug 16. looking as in love as ever as they enjoyed a lunch date. An eyewitness at the scene tells E! News, "Megan Fox and MGK arrived at Kreation Restaurant together. On leaving MGK placed his arm around Megan as they walked away."
For the occassion, Megan looked chic in a blue sports bra and biker shorts set along with a matching sweater. She accessorized her outfit with a light blue and pink fuzzy hat and a fluffy pink purse. Machine Gun Kelly—whose real name is Colson Baker—matched Megan's OOTD vibe without skipping a beat and wore a pink cartoon lion top and light blue pants.
The recent outing for the couple, who got engaged in January comes amid internet speculation that the two quietly called it quits.
Despite the rumors, it looks like the twin flames are still going strong.
As for when the two plan on walking the aisle, a source previously told E! News that while they've begun planning, they're in no rush to wed.
"Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process," the source said on March 25. "They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline."
The source added, "They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black."
And the insider noted that the pair have made it a priority for their children "to be involved in a special way" during the ceremony. Megan has three boys Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.