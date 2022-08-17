Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Romance Is Still Going Strong With Cozy LA Outing

Watch : MGK Talks Megan Fox Wedding Plans & New Documentary

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is still as sweet as the couple's recent cotton candy look.

The pair were spotted out in Brentwood, Calif. on Aug 16. looking as in love as ever as they enjoyed a lunch date. An eyewitness at the scene tells E! News, "Megan Fox and MGK arrived at Kreation Restaurant together. On leaving MGK placed his arm around Megan as they walked away."

For the occassion, Megan looked chic in a blue sports bra and biker shorts set along with a matching sweater. She accessorized her outfit with a light blue and pink fuzzy hat and a fluffy pink purse. Machine Gun Kelly—whose real name is Colson Baker—matched Megan's OOTD vibe without skipping a beat and wore a pink cartoon lion top and light blue pants.

The recent outing for the couple, who got engaged in January comes amid internet speculation that the two quietly called it quits.

Despite the rumors, it looks like the twin flames are still going strong.