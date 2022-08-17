Get a Sneak Peek at Guest Stars Shania Twain and Martina McBride in the Trailer for Monarch

This list of guest stars does impress us much.
Country music legends Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker are set to guest star on the first season of Fox's Monarch.
In the trailer for the new series, which stars Susan Sarandon as fictional country music superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman, the Nashville icons—who seem to be playing themselves—appear alongside regular cast members, which also include Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto and Joshua Sasse.
Monarch follows Dottie and her husband Albie Roman (Adkins) as they build a country music empire—but the rise to the top is filled with enough drama to fill a ten gallon hat.
"I never wanted to just be a star. I wanted to create a dynasty. And I have," Dottie says in the trailer. "But the strength to do whatever it takes to protect the family, well, we have to work on that."
As their music industry power gets questioned, it's clear that blood runs way thicker than water.
"When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy," according to the network, "while ensuring her own quest for stardom."
After all, as her mother tells her in the trailer, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby."
Not everything is hunky dory in the family business, however.
Sasse plays Dottie and Albie's son Luke, "the CEO of the family's business, Monarch Entertainment," says the network. "Luke is the apple of his mother's eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries."
Sounds like an old fashioned country song to us.
Monarch premieres Sept. 11 on Fox.