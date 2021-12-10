Sneak Peek: Susan Sarandon is the Absolute Queen of Country in Monarch

Watch : Susan Sarandon - 2018 Golden Globes E! Glambot

The spotlight is not big enough for all these drama queens.

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and more star in the exciting new upcoming Fox drama series, Monarch, which premieres Jan. 30.

A sneak peek at an extended trailer features the first family of country music with mom Sarandon leading as superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman. Her daughter Nicolette (Friel) inherited the same royal blood and is ambitiously out to snatch the crown when her reign ends.

At a sold-out show, the crowd cheers in delight at music festival waiting for the performances to begin. It's an exciting moment for the music lovers, but for the Romans this is just another typical family reunion.

Nicolette—offstage and waiting for her mother to finish applying her lipstick before they sing—nods to her mom and says, "Should we?" enthusiastically.

"We? They're calling for me, baby," says Dottie. "Honey, what have I always told you?"