John Legend Reveals Which of His Kids Takes After His Musical Talents

Watch : Jazmine Sullivan Joins John Legend on NBC's The Voice

Looks like the Legend family household is full of legendary talent.

Grammy-winning artist John Legend revealed that his 6-year-old daughter Luna shares his love of singing exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen—who are currently expecting another baby—also share 4-year-old son Miles.

"She loves to sing," Legend said of Luna's musical talents. "When songs are playing in the car, she sings along with everything. And she has pitch, she hits the notes."

But just because she shares her dad's musical talents doesn't mean she plans to follow in his entertainment footsteps. "I'm not sure if she really wants to sing," the 43-year-old shared. "She's at that place where I'm like, 'Okay. You're hitting the notes, and with some work and some training, we'll see.'"

While he won't be giving his daughter singing lessons anytime soon, Legend is returning as a coach on the new season of The Voice—which premieres September 19—to help a new group of music industry hopefuls get their big break. And this season, the "All of Me" singer is getting some help from his new advisor, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan.