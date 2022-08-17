Amy Schumer Clarifies She Wasn't "Shading" Tom Holland's Social Media Break

Amy Schumer is setting the record straight.
After she was accused of making fun of Tom Holland and his recent video sharing his decision to take a break from social media for his mental health, the comedian made it clear she wasn't making light of him or his post.
"Not shading Spider-Man," she wrote on Instagram Stories Aug. 16. "Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!"
Holland shared his video to Instagram Aug. 13—noting he made a "very brief" return to the platform to shed some light on stem4, a nonprofit that supports teenage mental health.
"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating—to be overwhelming," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app."
The next day Schumer posted her own video to the social media platform, calling it an "important mental health announcement."
"I've decided for my own mental health to do more social media," she said in the Aug. 14 Instagram post. "I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout. And being in my 40s it's actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors, whether in Paradise or just normal mansions. So, you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing."
And while some of her followers found her video humorous, others wondered if she was poking fun at Holland, including one person who wrote, "Are you mocking Tom Holland??!!! I sure hope not. That would be disappointing." Added another, "I hope [you're] not making fun of Tom Holland. Someone's mental health is not something to be made fun of. He's also trying to help others who may not have support."
But now, it looks like Schumer has cleared the air.