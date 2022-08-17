Love Island USA's Newest Bombshell Has a Surprising Connection to Summer House

Watch : Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?

Mackenzie Dipman is ready for round two.

The Love Island USA alum is making her way back into the villa on the Aug. 17 episode of the Peacock series, but it turns out she's a familiar face in more ways than one. As Bravo fans may recall, Mackenzie previously dated none other than Summer House star Carl Radke.

Their brief relationship played out during season six of the Hamptons-based reality TV show. Carl, of course, went on to rekindle his romance with longtime BFF Lindsay Hubbard, but Mackenzie is still looking for love.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur seemed to find it during her first stint on Love Island USA's second season after coupling up with Connor Trott and subsequently taking their relationship off-screen, but the two went their separate ways in March 2021.

Thankfully, Mackenzie's search for a soulmate is about to be back on track. As she told People ahead of her Love Island USA return, she even has a game plan already in mind. "It's not like I'm walking in and there's no one that's really caught my eye," Mackenzie said. "It is a little tough because I don't know who's going to be there right in the moment. It's possible that someone that I'm interested in isn't even in the villa anymore because things change so quickly."