Love Island USA's Newest Bombshell Has a Surprising Connection to Summer House

Mackenzie Dipman is about to make her Love Island USA return, but you might recognize her from another reality TV show.

Watch: Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?

Mackenzie Dipman is ready for round two. 

The Love Island USA alum is making her way back into the villa on the Aug. 17 episode of the Peacock series, but it turns out she's a familiar face in more ways than one. As Bravo fans may recall, Mackenzie previously dated none other than Summer House star Carl Radke

Their brief relationship played out during season six of the Hamptons-based reality TV show. Carl, of course, went on to rekindle his romance with longtime BFF Lindsay Hubbard, but Mackenzie is still looking for love. 

The 25-year-old entrepreneur seemed to find it during her first stint on Love Island USA's second season after coupling up with Connor Trott and subsequently taking their relationship off-screen, but the two went their separate ways in March 2021. 

Thankfully, Mackenzie's search for a soulmate is about to be back on track. As she told People ahead of her Love Island USA return, she even has a game plan already in mind. "It's not like I'm walking in and there's no one that's really caught my eye," Mackenzie said. "It is a little tough because I don't know who's going to be there right in the moment. It's possible that someone that I'm interested in isn't even in the villa anymore because things change so quickly."

She, too, has changed, so don't expect to see the Mackenzie you got to know during season two. "For me personally, just considering my journey the first time, I feel like we all grow and we change a lot. It's been two years," Mackenzie shared. "And I know that the person that I am walking into this experience now, two years later, is going to have a very different experience from the person that walked into the villa the first time."

Learn more about Mackenzie and the rest of the Love Island USA cast by scrolling through the below gallery. 

Love Island USA airs new episodes Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock.

Peacock
Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 25
Current Lives: Scottsdale, Arizona and Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Fun Facts:

  • She has lived in 9 states.
  • Has spent over 2 years of her life living in a hotel
  • She graduated with honors and minored in Justice Studies which is her real passion.
  • She has completed a triathlon.
Peacock
Joel Bierwert

Age: 27
Current Lives: Northampton, MA
Occupation: Welder and Fabricator
Fun Facts:

  • His celebrity crush is Bakhar Nabieva for her physique, raw honesty and authenticity.
  • Likes a woman that can be dominant and submissive in the bedroom.
  • Swam an open water mile with former Olympian Elizabeth Biesel.
  • Is a competitive bodybuilder.
  • Went to his senior prom less than 24 hours after an emergency appendectomy.
Peacock
Chanse Corbi (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 21
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Lives: Orange County, CA
Occupation: Medical Student
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Ian Somerhalder.
  • She has a twin brother.
  • She once moved to Switzerland by herself for 6 months at just 17 years old.
  • Has been asked to be an Ignite Girl and she turned it down.
Peacock
Gabriella Kiszka (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 23
Hometown: Westwood, NJ
Current Lives: Westwood, NJ
Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales Rep
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Jacob Eldori—he's everything she wants in a husband.
  • She once had a sugar daddy, but never gave him any sugar.
  • Loves to role play in bed.
  • Her love language is physical touch.
Peacock
Chad Robinson (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 23
Hometown: Clarkson, MI
Current Lives: Kalamazoo, MI
Occupation: Personal Trainer / Bartender
Fun Facts:

  • He can wiggle both of his ears.
  • He could deadlift 600 pounds at 19 years old.
  • His celebrity crush is Sydney Sweeney.
  • He once had a chat with Barack Obama.
Peacock
Avery Grooms (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 24
Hometown: Fresno, CA
Current Lives: West Hollywood, CA
Occupation: Restaurant Host
Fun Facts:

  • She claims to have never lost an argument.
  • Her celebrity crush is Ross Lynch.
  • She creates nicknames for every guy she hooks up with.
  • She has been mostly single for the past 4 years, experimenting with different types of guys.
Peacock
Jordan Morello (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 28
Hometown: Plantation, FL
Current Lives: Plantation, FL
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Fun Facts:

  • He once wrote and published his own cookbook.
  • He is exceptionally good with his mouth and can tie a cherry with his tongue.
  • He does a killer Borat impression.
  • His celebrity crush is Jessica Biel.
Peacock
Sam Kornse (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 24
Hometown: Phillipsburg, NJ
Current Lives: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Sales Rep
Fun Facts:

  • He has hooked up with a 50 year old woman.
  • He once kicked a shark in the face accidentally while scuba-diving.
  • He swam from one side of the Amazon River to the other.
  • He has been to 15 different countries.
Peacock
Gabriella "Bella" Barbaro (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 22
Hometown: Long Island, NY
Current Lives: Long Island, NY
Occupation: Client Specialist / Ad Sales
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Harry Styles.
  • She has discovered other people using her personal photos as their own on dating apps.
  • She likes to slide into DMs if she thinks a guy is cute.
  • She has only really had one serious boyfriend.
Peacock
Tigerlily Cooley (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 24
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Current Lives: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: CEO of Tenth House Agency
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crushes are Maluma and Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • She grew up singing in an all-girl grunge band along with her little sister and cousin.
  • She is Korean and Japanese. Her parents named her Tigerlily because she was born in the year of the tiger.
  • Her last official relationship was with an Irish model she met while vacationing.
  • She once dated a pornstar so it takes a lot of impress her in bed.
Peacock
Nic Birchall (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 22
Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela
Current Lives: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Fun Facts:

  • His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.
  • Has slept with over 200 people.
  • He identifies as bisexual.
  • He speaks 3 languages: Spanish, French and English.
Peacock
Phoebe Siegel (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 21
Hometown: Bedford Hills, NY
Current Lives: Ann Arbor, MI
Occupation: College student
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Ed Westwick for his character, Chuck Bass.
  • Her alter ego when she goes out is "Roxy," a fierce showstopper who makes sure everyone in the club is looking at her.
  • Her voice is deeper than both of her brothers'.
  • Her bold personality needs a strong man who will keep her in check.
Peacock
Tre Watson (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 26
Hometown: Corona, CA
Current Lives: Anaheim, CA
Occupation: Youth Football Coach
Fun Facts:

  • He is highly skilled at ping-pong.
  • His celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.
  • He has his own signature dance.
  • After a successful college career, he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. After a few weeks with the team, he suffered a career-ending injury.
Peacock
Kyle Fraser (Casa Amor Addition)

Age: 29
Hometown: Buffalo, NY
Current Lives: Buffalo, NY
Occupation: Full Time Wedding Model
Fun Facts:

  • He is great with accents and impressions.
  • His celebrity crush is Emily Brett Richard.
  • He knows how to speed-read.
  • Sleeps with his stuffed dinosaur, Dane.
Peacock
Nadjha Day

Age: 22
Hometown: Barranquilla, Colombia
Current Lives: Jefferson, GA
Occupation: College Student
Fun Facts:

  • Biggest pet peeve in a guy is bad hygiene…or being super messy…or bad feet.
  • Most embarrassing moment: peed her pants while drunk.
  • Least favorite smell is B.O.
  • Strangest place she had sex is in an Old Navy fitting room.
  • Previously worked at Mellow Mushroom as a waitress serving "Hippie Pizza."
Peacock
Kat Gibson

Age: 21
Hometown: Manassas, VA
Occupation: Content Creator
Fun Facts:

  • Had 21 pets at one time; including dogs, cats, hamsters, birds & fish!
  • Ice-skated for 8 years competitively.
  • Is a great twerker! She learned by watching YouTube tutorials so she could impress her friends at parties.
  • Films herself eating food for a living as a "mukbangs." A mukbang is where you film yourself eating copious amounts of delicious food to provide comfort for people who eat alone.
Peacock
Jared Hassim

Age: 23
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Dog Park Attendant
Fun Facts:

  • His dad is from London and mom is from France, so French is his first language.
  • Had three separate Foursomes all in a matter of 2 weeks.
  • Has never been in a relationship or has brought anyone home to meet his parents, and really wants to find that person to bring home to them.
  • Loves to draw and paint, and thinks he's a damn good artist.
Peacock
Chazz Bryant

Age: 21
Hometown:  Clifton, NJ
Job: Student Athlete
Fun Facts: 

  • He's a foot guy and loves girls with nice feet. He is not opposed to a bit of toe-sucking.
  • Really into girls who can speak a different language. Nothing turns him on more than a sexy accent.
  • Scored the first touchdown in his University's D2 history.
  • His favorite features on himself are his abs and his eyelashes.
Peacock
Bria Bryant (Voted Off)

Age: 24
Hometown: Clifton, NJ
Job: Personal Shopper
Fun Facts:

  • Sometimes she kisses girls when she's drunk.
  • She is the epitome of a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets.
  • One of her best moves on a guy is to kiss him on his eyelids.
  • She and her ex had sex in his sister's bed.
Peacock
Andy Voyen (Voted Off)

Age: 23
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Location now: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Job: Realtor
Fun Facts:

  • Anything on a lake, he can dominate. He loves fishing, skiing, tubing, etc.
  • His eyes go right to the blondes. But he says he'll probably end up with a brunette.
  • Confident, independent, and trustworthy women only.
  • He's a very good poker and cornhole player.
  • Margot Robbie is his celebrity crush
Peacock
Felipe Gomes (Voted Off)

Age: 32
Hometown: São Paulo
Location now: Dubai
Job: International Model
Fun Facts:

  • Has spent the last 7 years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries.
  • Felipe loves living life in a Speedo.
  • Comes from a HUGE family and has 12 uncles solely on his father's side.
  • Knows he's a great lover and has been with over 200 ladies.
  • Thinks speaking Portuguese is sexy and an easy way to turn a woman on.
Peacock
Jesse Bray

Age: 27
Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
Location now: Houston, Texas
Job: Courier
Fun Facts:

  • He's obsessed with milk, preferably good ole fashion Vitamin D. He drinks 3-4 gallons per week.
  • His spirit animal is a bear. He'd love to give a bear a big bear hug.
  • If he could meet anyone in the history of Earth it would be Socrates. He says it would be a day filled with laughter.
  • Celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran.
  • Can put both legs behind his head.
Peacock
Isaiah Campbell

Age: 21
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Location now: Delray, Florida
Job: Waiter
Fun Facts:

  • His back is his best feature. "Check the instagram comments on my pics."
  • He loves to cook.
  • He's looking for a family-oriented girl, alpha female, "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott" type of relationship. "Both alphas with their own shit going on."
  • One of his secret passions is cleaning.
Peacock
Timmy Pandolfi

Age: 29
Hometown: NYC
Location now: Los Angeles
Job: Personal Trainer and Real Estate Agent
Fun Facts:

  • He can low-key play the guitar. He learned growing up in the church.
  • He's terrified of snakes. Really, really bad.
  • He likes to eat the back of shrimp tails. He eats the whole thing. It's his favorite food.
  • Kindness is the number one end of all characteristics he looks for in a woman. Like his mother. Inviting and calm.
Peacock
Deborah Chubb

Age: 26
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Location now: Redondo Beach, CA
Job: Personal Assistant
Fun Facts:

  • Usually the more red flags the better for her and the harder she falls, but she's ready to change her ways. She wants to find someone this summer who appreciates her.
  • Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator.
  • Has many nicknames including Chubb Rub!
  • Single for five years and is more than ready to get back in the game!
  • Is a self-proclaimed Good Luck Chuck! The last four men she dated all ended up in marriages after her.
Peacock
Zeta Morrison

Age: 29
Hometown: Surrey, England
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Babysitter/Model
Fun Facts:

  • Usually only goes for personality, but this time around wants to go for someone she is sexually attracted to.
  • Celebrity crush is fellow English heart throb Idris Elba.
  • Can speak "GA", which is a Ghanaian dialect.
  • Weirdly talks out loud to herself on the regular and is very self aware about it.
  • Loves to write and is currently working on an autobiography.
Peacock
Courtney Boerner

Age: 24
Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Stylist
Fun Facts:

  • Celeb crushes: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco.
  • Hates bad breath more than anything...keep it minty people!
  • Has had 19 plastic surgeries.
  • Could not live without her jewelry...or her vibrator!
  • Loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.
Peacock
Sydney Paight

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Operations Manager for a Tech Startup
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey.
  • Paris Hilton is her biggest idol.
  • Thinks her best features are her smile and her perky boobs #blessed.
  • Her dream job is to be a trophy wife with NO job!
  • Got six stitches on her chin after falling and busting her face while she was drunk.
Peacock
Sereniti Springs (Voted Off)

Age: 28
Hometown: Clovis, CA
Location now: New Orleans, LA
Job: Bartender
Fun Facts:

  • Nice teeth are SO important to her...would even consider it a fetish and is a sucker for a nice smile. Doesn't care if they have veneers. "Steve Harvey come bite me!!"
  • Alex Landi is her "celebrity daddy crush."
  • Cries as a hobby and knows there won't be a drought this summer when it comes to the tears.
  • Her alter ego is the "Hype Fairy" or "Destiny."
  • Is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a guy who can blow her boots off!
Peacock
Mady Mclanahan

Islander Mady joined the villa in a week one surprise.

