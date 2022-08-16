Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Channels Not Cassie But Maddy on the Red Carpet

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

Bitch, they're soulmates, even when it comes to style.

Sydney Sweeney—who plays Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria—seemingly gave a style shoutout to her onscreen best friend while attending the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13.

There in support of her series The White Lotus, the 24-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet wearing a dark green velvet vintage 1981 mini dress by Thierry Mugler, featuring a sculpted, pointed bust, dramatic puff sleeves, a cinched belt and a ruffled peplum. She completed the look with a pointy-toe pair of Jimmy Choo pumps with metallic cap-toes and a collection of De Beers jewels.

Eagle-eyed Euphoria fans quickly noticed that the frock looked familiar. In the show's second episode of season two, "Out of Touch," Cassie's BFF Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie) babysits for a wealthy family and plays dress-up in the designer-filled closet of the child's mother (Minka Kelly).