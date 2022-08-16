The Bachelorette: Find Out the Emotional Reason Gabby Said Goodbye to Nate

A trip to Amsterdam proved to be the end of the road for a Bachelorette frontrunner.
With hometown dates on the horizon, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and their remaining suitors traveled from Belgium to the Netherlands.
Before the festivities could get underway, however, it was time for Gabby to have a difficult conversation with Nate, who had clearly been one of Gabby's favorite contenders throughout the process.
Earlier in the season, Nate had opened up to Gabby about his 6-year-old daughter at home. Despite her feelings for Nate, Gabby questioned whether or not she was ready to be a mother.
In Amsterdam, she made her decision.
"It's going to get harder. I never want to say goodbye," Gabby told Nate while seated on a bench next to the water. "But I think we're just at two different places in our life. It's not you, it's me. I know it's so cliché. I'm terrified of not just being a mom, but being bad at it."
Gabby became very emotional, explaining that she didn't want to string Nate along—especially with hometown dates and a potential face-to-face meeting with his daughter looming.
"I want to go into motherhood knowing 100 percent," Gabby continued. "I can't say that I do right now."
Elsewhere, Rachel chose Zach for her one-on-one date in Amsterdam, which did not sit well with Tino.
"You can't help when you don't get the date card to be like, ‘What the f--k?,'" Tino said. "Right now, all I'm privileged to know is that the scoreboard this week reads that Zach wins the amazing one-on-one. And it's his second one. It's pretty gutting."
After an afternoon spent galloping through tulip fields and a romantic dinner in the middle of an art museum—in which Zach revealed he recently lost 85 pounds and the two bonded over their appreciation for the value of therapy—Rachel gave Zach a rose and an official invite to hometown dates next week.
After an emotional goodbye to Nate, Gabby treated her remaining guys to a group date that was supposed to be sexy, but really ended up being incredibly awkward. After entering a dark room, they were introduced to a sex expert dressed in all-leather and holding a huge whip.
The men were put through a bunch of different exercises, meant to test their sexual fetishes. Johnny was the only guy to fully embrace the experience, while the others mostly giggled and looked uncomfortable.
"I was kind of hoping today would be the deep dive into who we are and what we represent," Logan said. "I'm just blindfolded laying on a shag carpet waiting for her to rub whipped cream on my nipples."
Speaking of Logan, host Jesse Palmer revealed to Gabby that, after the group date, Logan had tested positive for COVID, forcing that evening's cocktail party to be canceled.
Logan's future on the show was never expressly addressed, but it does not appear that he will return to the competition.
When it came time for Rachel's group date, she took her guys to "the world capital of cheese" to see who could lift the most amount of cheese for the longest amount of time, naturally.
"Rachel is worth any test," Tino said. "If I have to smell like cheese the rest of the day, I'm willing to do it." That ended up being good news for Tino, because he won the contest and was ultimately named the Cheese King.
However, it all came crashing down for the Cheese King when Tyler was awarded Rachel's rose at the cocktail party.
"I'm at a loss for words," Tino raged. "I don't f--king get it. I hit every point today, had the amazing moments. We were literally just talking about how she feels so strongly for me. I can't see something connecting on a deeper level than that."
When it came time for the rose ceremony, though, the Cheese King received Rachel's final rose, earning him a hometown date. Rachel also gave a rose to Aven, meaning Ethan was sent packing.
Gabby handed out roses to Erich, Jason and Johnny, which left Spencer empty-handed and eliminated.
Pack your bags and get ready for the most hometown dates in Bachelor Nation history when The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.