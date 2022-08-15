Kristin Chenoweth Leaves Steve Harvey Speechless With Celebrity Family Feud Answer

Watch : Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Talk "Wicked" Connection

Kristin Chenoweth has one wicked tongue.

The actress and Broadway legend made quite the impression during the Aug. 14 episode of Celebrity Family Feud—even rendering host Steve Harvey speechless.

"We asked 100 women," Steve said. "After the lips, what's your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Kristin quickly buzzed in before competitor Kathy Najimy, answering, "Rhymes with heinous."

It's not a perfect rhyming match, but you can probably deduce what part of the male anatomy Kristen was talking about.

"I'm sorry! I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me," Kristin pleaded after Steve turned his back away from the podium in shock.

Unfortunately, "rhymes with heinous" was not one of the six answers on the board.

Kathy responded "cheek," which was the number two answer, as Kristin continued to mouth "I'm sorry" to her team.

"You go stand right over there, young lady," Steve instructed Kristin after Kathy's team elected to play. "You stay right over there, young lady."