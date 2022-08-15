How Chris Pratt Helped Jurassic World Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard Fight for Pay Equality

Watch : Chris Pratt Helped Bryce Dallas Howard Fight for Equal Pay

Bryce Dallas Howard is reflecting on a time when she was at a disadvantage.

In 2018, reports surfaced that the Jurassic World actress was being paid an $8 million salary for her starring role in the film—which was reportedly $2 million less than her co-star, Chris Pratt. Four years later, Bryce is opening up about the pay disparity, saying that the gap was even wider than what was originally published.



"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," the actress told Insider in an interview published Aug. 15. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set."



Although her deal for the three-film franchise was already set in stone, there were other deals left on table for revenue, such as affiliated games and goods—and that's where Bryce's co-star, Chris came in.