You Have to See Rihanna’s Extremely Daring Thigh-High Boots

Watch : Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's boots were made for more than just walkin'.

The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in the most stylish streetwear outfit on Aug. 13 during a late-night outing in New York City.

While no one would expect anything less from the fashion risk taker, Riri rocked an edgy ensemble that included daring thigh-high boots. The black shoes from the Y/PROJECT rose all the way to the top that they nearly looked like the star's pants or modern-day legwarmers.

In fact, the boots blended perfectly with the 34-year-old's black frayed denim skirt by R13, which she paired with a vintage oversized RZA concert tee, layers of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings and a vintage green snakeskin purse from Gucci. Her bold red lipstick and futuristic black sunglasses tied the whole look together.

Rihanna was spotted with A$AP Rocky later that evening, who looked just as fashionable in a brown plaid button-down thrown over a graphic tee and oversized denim pants.