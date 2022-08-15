Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety

In a new TikTok video shared to her channel, Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke shared an update on her personal life with fans: The ballroom dancer is celebrating 4 years of sobriety.

Cheryl Burke is celebrating an important milestone in her sobriety journey.

In a TikTok video posted to her channel Aug. 14, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she is celebrating being sober for the past four years. Burke captioned her celebratory video with hashtags including, "sobriety rocks" and "one day at a time."

The 38-year-old first opened up about her journey to sobriety in September 2020. That fall, Burke revealed that she was happy to be partnered up with Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean for the ABC competitive show since they were both on paths to sobriety.

"That's why I really wanted AJ," she said during an episode of the LadyGang podcast. "Because I'm like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene or likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way...But, then I'm glad we're partnered up together."

After her father died in 2018, as Burke explained, she came to a realization about her own life. "My father passed away—and then my dad was an alcoholic—so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey," she shared. "That's just my personality. It's either black or white."

In 2021, the ballroom dancer also reflected on her journey, noting that getting sober was "a huge turning point" in her life.

"To say that my sobriety has been easy would be a lie," Burke—who recently split from husband Matthew Lawrence—said in a June 2021 YouTube video. "When I keep secrets or don't tell my truth to everyone, including my followers, that's when it gets scary for me. So, thank you in advance for your encouraging words and love. It's a blessing to have a platform where I feel safe enough to let you all in on my story of this thing called life." 

