Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

On Friday, March 18, Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence submitted his legal response to the divorce papers Cheryl Burke filed in February. According to the response, which was sent to the Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by E! News, Matthew asked to terminate spousal support for both parties and to uphold their prenuptial agreement from May 2019.
The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce on Feb. 18, listing the couple's official date of separation as Jan. 7, 2022. Both Matthew, 42, and Cheryl, 38, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
The couple initially met in 2006 through the Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence, who was then a competitor on Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before splitting, then rekindled their romance in 2017, Joey confirmed at the time.
The Melissa & Joey star shared with E! News in August 2017, "They met when I was doing the show Dancing With the Stars. That spark happened and then as it does, it grows and grows and then, maybe doesn't grow and then welts and then rekindles, which happens a lot."
Joey added, "People are right for each other at different points in their lives."
Cheryl and Matthew tied the knot in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego alongside close friends and family. Joey was Matthew's best man, and actress Leah Remini was Cheryl's maid of honor.
In December 2020, Cheryl shared a powerful video on YouTube titled "My Experience with Abusive Relationships" in which she revealed that Matthew was the first person to break her patter of abusive partnerships.
"I'm just so grateful and happy that the universe really brought him back into my life when I was ready and had grown into the person I am now," she shared, "because he is the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships."
After filing for divorce this year, Cheryl turned to Instagram on Feb. 24, asking fans for "understanding and privacy." On March 6, she opened up on the platform about her desire to spend time alone to process some "big emotions."
"If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me," she wrote. "I've spent my entire life up to this point trying to numb them, and I'm learning that really going through them is A LOT harder."
She added, "I guess all of that is to say, to truly experience my feelings, whatever they may be, being alone for a few days has been the best thing for me."