Watch This Married at First Sight Astrologer Predict the Cast's Future

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

The future is looking bright for the Married at First Sight cast.

As viewers continue watching season 15 of Lifetime's long-running reality show, many are sharing predictions about which couples will stay married once Decision Day comes around. But before fans make their final guesses, they may want to see what astrologer and psychic medium Jessica Lanyadoo has to say.

In footage obtained exclusively by E! News, the Astrology for Real Relationships author looked at the astrology charts of the couples from Married at First Sight. According to Jessica, many couples including Alexis and Justin have the highly desirable Sun+Venus conjunction.

"They like each other," Jessica said. "They want to be around each other. They can get along really well. One of them will be a bit controlling of the other. It's true that they make take turns playing that role, or it may be one of them more than the other. They have the ability to have a long-term relationship."

The same thing goes for Morgan and Binh, who also hold the Pluto+Saturn square. But according to Jessica, this placement could indicate control issues are on the horizon.