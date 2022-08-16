R. Kelly Denies He's Expecting Baby With Fiancée Joycelyn Savage

Is convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly expecting another baby?
The musician, 55, is allegedly preparing to welcome a child with fiancée Joycelyn Savage, according to what she appears to have written in a short book, Love and Joy of Robert, released on Amazon.
However, despite the book allegation, Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told E! News that Savage is not pregnant with the singer's child.
In the book, the 26-year-old shared that after feeling ill, she thought she'd contracted COVID-19 but instead learned "the most amazing news"—that she was expecting a baby.
"It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life," Savage wrote. "Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us."
E! News has reached out to Savage for comment but hasn't heard back.
Elsewhere in the book, Savage wrote about her engagement to the disgraced singer.
She said that while Kelly was in jail, his team sent her "the most beautiful engagement ring" to her house. "Tears were raining down my cheeks," Savage said, "and I was overwhelmed with joy, but also with sadness, I wanted Robert to witness this very special moment in my life."
Savage first revealed she and Kelly were engaged in a June letter that she wrote on his behalf to the judge in his sex trafficking case.
"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé," she said at the time. "I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be."
Saying Kelly isn't "the monster" that prosecutors alleged, she added, "We have a very special connection and are deeply in love."
Days after her letter was submitted, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He had denied all wrongdoing and pled not guilty to all counts, but was found guilty of racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking in September 2021.
Three years ago, Savage appeared on CBS This Morning along with Azriel Clary to describe their relationship with Kelly as his live-in girlfriends. Savage said at the time, "He's our full support and we're his full support and all we need is each other."
Last year, Clary told CBS that she ended up leaving Kelly's Chicago apartment seven months after that explosive interview. She testified during his trial that she "was not honest in the interview" and accused him of sexually abusing her, per the outlet.
Kelly shares children Buku Abi (also known as Joann Kelly), Jay Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr. with his ex-wife Andrea Kelly.
In 2019, Abi spoke out about how she's distanced herself from her father to make a career in music on her own. "A lot of people don't know how to separate his family from the things that he has going on in his life," she told Good Morning Britain, per People. "And so my siblings and I, we worry very, very hard and very diligently to make sure that we're doing this on our own and we're writing our own music and we're rehearsing together."
She added that she and her siblings wanted to get the message out that "we are more" than Kelly's children.