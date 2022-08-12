Mindy Kaling Shares the Sweet Way Deacon Phillippe Takes After Mom Reese Witherspoon

Watch : Mindy Kaling Praises Deacon Phillippe in Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling loves her bestie Reese Witherspoon's son almost as much as she loves her.

Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, and the show's co-creator gushed all about his first on-screen role exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.

"Oh my god, he's so good in it," Kaling said at the show's Los Angeles premiere on August 11. "The thing about him is he has the thing that Reese has where he's so warm and just well-raised. Every person, every member of the crew and the cast, he just wants to learn from everyone. So polite, but he's also really funny, so I can't wait for people to see him on the show."

Phillippe isn't the only handsome new face headed the show's way. The young star—whose father is Witherspoon's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—plays the debate partner of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) new love interest Des, played by Anirudh Pisharody.