Mindy Kaling Shares the Sweet Way Deacon Phillippe Takes After Mom Reese Witherspoon

Mindy Kaling loves her bestie Reese Witherspoon's son almost as much as she loves her.
Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, and the show's co-creator gushed all about his first on-screen role exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.
"Oh my god, he's so good in it," Kaling said at the show's Los Angeles premiere on August 11. "The thing about him is he has the thing that Reese has where he's so warm and just well-raised. Every person, every member of the crew and the cast, he just wants to learn from everyone. So polite, but he's also really funny, so I can't wait for people to see him on the show."
Phillippe isn't the only handsome new face headed the show's way. The young star—whose father is Witherspoon's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—plays the debate partner of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) new love interest Des, played by Anirudh Pisharody.
"A little bit of a love square with Anirudh Pisharody," Kaling told Daily Pop. "He's such a great actor. He's so handsome."
While viewers will have to tune in to season three—which dropped on August 12—to determine if they're Team Paxton (Darren Barnet), Team Ben (Jaren Lewison) or Team Des, Kaling teased that fans can expect another hilarious season full of laughs.
"I just love that the show is funny, and it's about family," the 43-year-old shared. "We get to see this incredible cast, Maitreyi's performance is absolutely amazing, and there's some really good-looking guys this season."
When it comes to her own family, The Office alum said it's too soon to tell whether her kids—4-year-old Katherine and almost 2-year-old Spencer—will follow in her entertainment footsteps, though her daughter shares her love for getting glammed-up.
"When I get dressed up, she does get a little excited and starstruck," Kaling shared. "She always wants to take a photo with me when I'm all dressed up. So, she's into girly stuff, which is nice for me."
Never Have I Ever season three is streaming now on Netflix.